Nicolas Batum News: Well-rounded outing in victory
Batum logged six points (2-5 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six assists, five rebounds, three blocks and two steals in 34 minutes during Thursday's 111-105 win over the Nuggets in Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Batum made his presence felt while playing a season-high 34 minutes Thursday. The veteran forward tied the game-high mark in swats while tying the team high in steals. Batum has played a fairly significant role in the opening round, averaging 6.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 blocks across 23.8 minutes per game.
