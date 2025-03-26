Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nikola Jokic headshot

Nikola Jokic Injury: Now questionable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2025 at 5:19pm

Jokic (ankle) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.

Jokic was previously listed as doubtful, but his upgrade in status offers hope that he'll making hisreturn from a five-game absence due to a left ankle impingement. If he does get the green light to play, Jokic could face restrictions in his first game back. Look for DeAndre Jordan to move back to the bench if Jokic is cleared ahead of the 9 p.m. ET tipoff.

Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now