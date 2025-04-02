Nikola Jokic Injury: Questionable vs. San Antonio

Jokic (ankle) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.

Jokic is coming off a career-best 61 points in the loss to the Timberwolves and may end up missing the second night of a back-to-back against the Spurs on Wednesday. If the superstar big man is ruled out, the Nuggets will likely lean heavily on Aaron Gordon (calf), Zeke Nnaji and DeAndre Jordan to shoulder the load in the frontcourt.