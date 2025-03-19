Fantasy Basketball
Nikola Jokic Injury: Trending towards not playing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2025 at 6:31pm

The Nuggets are "leaning against" playing Jokic (elbow/ankle) against the Lakers on Wednesday, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Jokic appears to be trending towards a second consecutive missed game due to a right elbow contusion and left ankle impingement. Aaron Gordon (calf/ankle) got the start at center against the Warriors on Monday, and he would likely stay at the five if Jokic is indeed ruled out.

