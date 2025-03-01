Nikola Jokic News: Another 20-15-15 performance

Jokic racked up 23 points (6-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 11-12 FT), 17 rebounds, 15 assists, two blocks and one steal across 34 minutes during Friday's 134-119 victory over Detroit.

Jokic didn't have his most efficient performance, but the fact that he still made 50 percent of his shots from the field goes to show just how good he's been throughout the campaign. Furthermore, this was his seventh triple-double across 12 games since the beginning of February, and it was also the sixth time this season he posted at least 20 points, 15 boards and 15 dimes in a single game. Jokic has picked things up right where he left them off after the All-Star break, averaging 22.8 points, 14.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game over his last five outings.