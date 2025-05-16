Nikola Jokic News: Nudges triple-double in victory

Jokic posted 29 points (9-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 14 rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals across 41 minutes during Thursday's 119-107 win over the Thunder in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Jokic fell just short of yet another triple-double, helping guide the Nuggets to victory. The three-time MVP continues to bring it on both ends of the floor, delivering video game numbers on a nightly basis. Across the first six games against the Thunder, Jokic is averaging 29.8 points, 14.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.0 blocks and 2.0 three-pointers in 41.0 minutes per game.