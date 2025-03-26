Nikola Vucevic Injury: Working through midback strain

Vucevic is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Lakers due to a right midback strain.

Vucevic missed seven games spanning across February and March due to a left calf strain. He's managed to play in the Bulls' last eight contests (including seven starts), and over that span he has averaged 14.5 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.5 assist over 28.0 minutes. It appears that Vucevic is working through a new issue, and if he were unable to play Thursday, Jalen Smith and Zach Collins would be the top candidates to take the starting center spot in the Bulls' lineup.