Nikola Vucevic News: Flirts with triple-double

Vucevic racked up 15 points (7-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 12 rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and one steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 119-89 victory over Washington.

Vucevic has now recorded eight assists in back-to-back games, narrowly missing out on his second and third triple-double of the season. After shooting just 29.4 percent from behind the arc last season, the veteran big man is converting 40.3 percent of his 4.4 three-point attempts per contest in 2024-25.