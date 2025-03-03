Fantasy Basketball
Norman Powell Injury: Dealing with hamstring strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Powell (hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Phoenix, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Powell made his comeback from a five-game absence streak due to a left knee injury during Sunday's loss to the Lakers, though he sustained a right hamstring strain after playing only eight minutes and did not return. Bogdan Bogdanovic and Amir Coffey will likely see a bump in minutes due to Powell being sidelined. His next chance to play will come Wednesday against Detroit.

Norman Powell
Los Angeles Clippers
