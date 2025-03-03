Norman Powell Injury: Dealing with hamstring strain
Powell (hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Phoenix, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Powell made his comeback from a five-game absence streak due to a left knee injury during Sunday's loss to the Lakers, though he sustained a right hamstring strain after playing only eight minutes and did not return. Bogdan Bogdanovic and Amir Coffey will likely see a bump in minutes due to Powell being sidelined. His next chance to play will come Wednesday against Detroit.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now