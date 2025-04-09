Fantasy Basketball
Norman Powell headshot

Norman Powell Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 9, 2025 at 1:25pm

Powell is questionable for Wednesday's game versus Houston due to right shoulder soreness, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

After logging 41 minutes against the Spurs on Tuesday with 25 points (9-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds and three assists. Powell could be held out for some maintenance on the second leg of this back-to-back set. Kawhi Leonard, however, will be returning from his maintenance day to face the Rockets.

Norman Powell
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
