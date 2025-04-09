Norman Powell Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Powell is questionable for Wednesday's game versus Houston due to right shoulder soreness, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

After logging 41 minutes against the Spurs on Tuesday with 25 points (9-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds and three assists. Powell could be held out for some maintenance on the second leg of this back-to-back set. Kawhi Leonard, however, will be returning from his maintenance day to face the Rockets.