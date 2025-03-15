Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Norman Powell headshot

Norman Powell Injury: Questionable to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Powell (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Hornets, Lauren Rosen of FanDuel Sports Network SoCal reports.

Powell was initially ruled out for 10 days at the beginning of the month, and he might be slightly ahead of schedule, as there's a chance the veteran forward might be able to return Sunday. Powell would provide a huge boost on offense for the Clippers, as he's been limited to just one game since the end of the All-Star break.

Norman Powell
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now