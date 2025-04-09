Norman Powell Injury: Ruled out Wednesday

Powell (shoulder) is out for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Powell was initially listed as questionable due to right shoulder soreness, and the Clippers will be cautious with one of their top offensive weapons. Derrick Jones will take his place in the starting lineup, according to Law Murray of The Athletic, and Bogdan Bogdanovic is also expected to experience an uptick in his playing time with Powell out. It's uncertain if the 10-year veteran will return to face the Kings on Friday, but head coach Tyronn Lue said Powell "will be alright after tonight [Wednesday]," according to Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com.