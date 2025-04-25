Fantasy Basketball
Norman Powell headshot

Norman Powell News: Efficient in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Powell had 20 points (7-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Thursday's 117-83 win over the Nuggets in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

After struggling in the first two games of the series, Powell bounced back in Game 3 with his first 20-point outing of the playoffs. Across Powell's first three playoff outings against Denver, he is averaging 15.0 points, 3.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 rebounds in 33.0 minutes.

Los Angeles Clippers
