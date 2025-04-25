Norman Powell News: Efficient in victory
Powell had 20 points (7-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Thursday's 117-83 win over the Nuggets in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
After struggling in the first two games of the series, Powell bounced back in Game 3 with his first 20-point outing of the playoffs. Across Powell's first three playoff outings against Denver, he is averaging 15.0 points, 3.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 rebounds in 33.0 minutes.
