Norman Powell News: Gets hot late in Game 4 loss

Powell had 22 points (7-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 36 minutes during Saturday's 101-99 loss to the Nuggets in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Powell scored at least 20 points for the second straight game, connecting on a couple of late threes as part of a final-quarter surge by the Clippers. Despite eventually going down courtesy of an Aaron Gordon put-back dunk, Los Angeles will feel as though they have some momentum heading into Game 5 on Tuesday.