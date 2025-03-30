Norman Powell News: Leads from deep as top scorer

Powell ended with 34 points (13-24 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-6 FT), one rebound, four assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Sunday's 127-122 loss to Cleveland.

Powell lit it up from deep in Sunday's contest, pacing all Clippers in scoring and threes made while also finishing second among Los Angeles players in assists in an offensive showcase. Powell has connected on five or more threes in 13 contests, surpassing the 30-point mark on 10 occasions.