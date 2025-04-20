Norman Powell News: Struggles in loss

Powell recorded 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 37 minutes during Saturday's 112-110 overtime loss to Denver in Game 1 of their Western Conference quarterfinal-round series.

Powell struggled to make an impact in the Game 1 loss, as he couldn't get going offensively. The veteran small forward is coming off what may have been the best regular season of his career, averaging a career-high 21.8 points per game. Unfortunately, he won't be helping the Clippers much in the postseason if he continues to underwhelm on the offensive end of the floor, as 12 points won't cut it in a series against a high-powered Denver attack.