Obi Toppin News: Sees 21 minutes in win

Toppin ended with seven points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 123-115 win over the Bucks in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Unlike Game 1, Toppin led the entire second in minutes played. He still had a minimal workload, however, as the Pacers seem content to rely heavily on their starters. It seems to be working with a 2-0 start to the series, so it's unlikely that the Pacers make any drastic changes.