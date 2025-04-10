Fantasy Basketball
Ochai Agbaji headshot

Ochai Agbaji News: Off injury report for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2025 at 3:11pm

Agbaji (rest) isn't listed on the Raptors' injury report for Friday's game against the Mavericks, Coty Wiles of RaptorsRepublic.com reports.

Agbaji is slated to return to game action after sitting out of Wednesday's win over Charlotte. The 24-year-old forward has averaged 12.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals across 25.6 minutes per game in his last five appearances (two starts).

