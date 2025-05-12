Fantasy Basketball
OG Anunoby headshot

OG Anunoby Injury: Exits to locker room Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 12, 2025 at 5:19pm

Anunoby exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent hamstring injury during the first quarter of Monday's Game 4 against the Celtics, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Anunoby appeared to hurt his hamstring in the first quarter but stayed in the game. However, he didn't return to the bench at the start of the second. If the 27-year-old forward is unable to return, Mitchell Robinson and Precious Achiuwa are candidates for a bump in minutes.

