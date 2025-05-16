OG Anunoby News: Co-leads New York in scoring

Anunoby contributed 23 points (7-18 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals over 37 minutes during Friday's 119-81 win over Boston in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Anunoby was tied with Jalen Brunson as the Knicks' highest scorer in this win, and it's worth noting that four starters reached the 20-point plateau for New York, with the lone exception being Josh Hart. Anunoby reached the 20-point mark for the third time in the series, and he'll remain one of the Knicks' top players ahead of the Eastern Conference Finals matchup against the Pacers. That series begins on Wednesday.