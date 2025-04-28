Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
OG Anunoby headshot

OG Anunoby News: Held to eight points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 28, 2025 at 9:23am

Anunoby finished Sunday's 94-93 victory over the Pistons in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with eight points (3-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and three steals across 39 minutes.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson did most of the heavy lifting offensively Sunday, combining to score 59 points. Overall, Anunoby has been solid through four postseason games with 15.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 0.8 blocks, 3.0 steals and 2.3 three-pointers.

OG Anunoby
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now