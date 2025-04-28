OG Anunoby News: Held to eight points

Anunoby finished Sunday's 94-93 victory over the Pistons in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with eight points (3-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and three steals across 39 minutes.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson did most of the heavy lifting offensively Sunday, combining to score 59 points. Overall, Anunoby has been solid through four postseason games with 15.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 0.8 blocks, 3.0 steals and 2.3 three-pointers.