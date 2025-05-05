OG Anunoby News: Scores team-high-tying 29 points

Anunoby closed Monday's 108-105 overtime victory over the Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with 29 points (10-20 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 46 minutes.

Anunoby brought his offensive game Monday, matching Jalen Brunson with a team-high 29 points. Known largely as an elite defender, Anunoby has been relatively consistent on the offensive end during the postseason, having tallied at least 20 points in four of his seven appearances. The two teams will lock horns again Wednesday, when the Knicks will look to take a 2-0 lead in the series.