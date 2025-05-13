OG Anunoby News: Solid output in Game 4 win

Anunoby amassed 20 points (8-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 40 minutes during Monday's 121-113 victory over the Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Anunoby went to the locker room after appearing to be bothered by a hamstring issue during the first quarter, but he returned to action shortly after and was one of four New York players who recorded at least 20 points. Anunoby scored seven combined points in Game 2 and Game 3, but he bounced back in a big way in this matchup. Through four games in the series, Anunoby is averaging 14.0 points per game while shooting 42.9 percent from the floor.