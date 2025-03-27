Oscar Tshiebwe News: Productive in G League loss

Tshiebwe produced 12 points (4-9 FG, 3-4 FT), 24 rebounds, two steals and one assist across 31 minutes in Thursday's 119-117 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Tshiebwe continues to impress in the G League, with Thursday's double-double being his sixth consecutive in that category. Despite being an occasional bench option for the Jazz, the two-way center has seen the majority of his playing time with the Stars, where he's averaging 16.0 points and 18.2 rebounds per game this season.