Oscar Tshiebwe News: Productive in G League loss
Tshiebwe produced 12 points (4-9 FG, 3-4 FT), 24 rebounds, two steals and one assist across 31 minutes in Thursday's 119-117 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.
Tshiebwe continues to impress in the G League, with Thursday's double-double being his sixth consecutive in that category. Despite being an occasional bench option for the Jazz, the two-way center has seen the majority of his playing time with the Stars, where he's averaging 16.0 points and 18.2 rebounds per game this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now