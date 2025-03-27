Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Oscar Tshiebwe headshot

Oscar Tshiebwe News: Productive in G League loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Tshiebwe produced 12 points (4-9 FG, 3-4 FT), 24 rebounds, two steals and one assist across 31 minutes in Thursday's 119-117 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Tshiebwe continues to impress in the G League, with Thursday's double-double being his sixth consecutive in that category. Despite being an occasional bench option for the Jazz, the two-way center has seen the majority of his playing time with the Stars, where he's averaging 16.0 points and 18.2 rebounds per game this season.

Oscar Tshiebwe
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now