Oscar Tshiebwe News: Records G League double-double

Tshiebwe tallied 37 points (15-18 FG, 4-5 FT), 26 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 40 minutes in Wednesday's 125-95 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Tshiebwe continued to impress on the boards and added a G League season-high scoring count in Wednesday's matchup. The two-way center is leading the G League with an average of 18.7 rebounds per contest while recording 7.4 rebounds per game in seven appearances off the bench at the NBA level.