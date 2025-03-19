Oscar Tshiebwe News: Records G League double-double
Tshiebwe tallied 37 points (15-18 FG, 4-5 FT), 26 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 40 minutes in Wednesday's 125-95 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.
Tshiebwe continued to impress on the boards and added a G League season-high scoring count in Wednesday's matchup. The two-way center is leading the G League with an average of 18.7 rebounds per contest while recording 7.4 rebounds per game in seven appearances off the bench at the NBA level.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now