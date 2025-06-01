Pacome Dadiet News: Sees floor in Game 6 loss
Dadiet finished with no counting stats across two minutes during Saturday's 125-108 loss to Indiana in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Dadiet made his second appearance of the playoffs during garbage time Saturday. The rookie first-rounder appeared in 18 regular-season outings with New York in the 2024-25 campaign, finishing with averages of 1.7 points and 1.0 rebounds across 6.2 minutes per contest. The 19-year-old also made 23 appearances with the club's G League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks, where he averaged 13.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 31.8 minutes per game.
