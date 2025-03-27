Pacome Dadiet News: Tallies 25 points in G League

Dadiet compiled 25 points (9-18 FG, 7-11 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist across 33 minutes Wednesday in the G League Westchester Knicks' 122-113 win over the Maine Celtics.

The 25 points were a new G League season high for Dadiet, who has now made 21 appearances for Westchester. The rookie first-round pick has appeared in 16 NBA games at the NBA level this season, but he'll likely continue to see the overwhelming majority of his minutes with Westchester.