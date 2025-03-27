Fantasy Basketball
Pacome Dadiet headshot

Pacome Dadiet News: Tallies 25 points in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2025 at 9:55am

Dadiet compiled 25 points (9-18 FG, 7-11 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist across 33 minutes Wednesday in the G League Westchester Knicks' 122-113 win over the Maine Celtics.

The 25 points were a new G League season high for Dadiet, who has now made 21 appearances for Westchester. The rookie first-round pick has appeared in 16 NBA games at the NBA level this season, but he'll likely continue to see the overwhelming majority of his minutes with Westchester.

Pacome Dadiet
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
