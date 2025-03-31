Paolo Banchero News: Game-high 26 points in defeat

Banchero provided 26 points (8-23 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 9-9 FT), six rebounds and four assists across 36 minutes during Monday's 96-87 loss to the Clippers.

Banchero finished with a game-high 26 points in Monday's low-scoring affair, marking his 17th straight game with at least 20 points. However, the star forward struggled with efficiency, especially from beyond the arc. Over his last five outings, Banchero has shot only 21.9 percent from three-point range. The 22-year-old forward has still averaged 29.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists across 35.8 minutes per contest during that five-game span.