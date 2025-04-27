NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 27

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

BOS at ORL: Celtics lead this series, 2-1.

IND at MIL: Pacers lead this series, 2-1.

Injuries to Monitor

Players Ruled OUT in Red

BOS - Jrue Holiday (hamstring), Jayson Tatum (wrist), Jaylen Brown (knee)

ORL - Jalen Suggs (quad)

IND - NONE

MIL - NONE

Elite Players

Guards

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers ($8,400) at Bucks

Hali has been one of the most consistent players in the NBA since joining Indiana. This elite playmaker has double-digit assists in eight of his last nine outings, averaging nearly 50 DraftKings points per game in that span. He's also had success against Milwaukee all year, scoring at least 37 DK points in all seven matchups while posting a 49-point average in their last four meetings.

Derrick White, Celtics ($7,000) at Magic

White seems to be stepping into a more prominent role with so many of these Boston players nicked up. That's what we've seen over the last two years, with White averaging nearly 35 DK points per game in that span. He's also scored at least 32 DraftKings points in 17 of his last 18 outings. That floor is paired with a 39-point average, with White scoring at least 33 fantasy points in four of his five matchups with the Magic this year.

Forwards/Centers

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($9,400) vs. Celtics

It's incredible how we have all these former top picks carrying their franchises. Banchero is another one of them, scoring at least 41 DraftKings points in 18 of his last 20 outings. He's also surpassed 60 DK points numerous times throughout that span, posting a 51-point average in one of the best stretches of his career. The matchup with the Celtics sounds challenging, but Banchero has at least 59 DK points in two of three games in this series.

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($9,200) at Pacers

Tatum just quietly puts up monster stat lines every night, and he continues to be overlooked. The perennial MVP candidate averaged 50 DK points per game during the regular season while scoring at least 32 DK points in all but one game. That floor and average make him one of the safest options on this slate, especially since JT has at least 46 DK points in all three matchups with the Magic this season.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,800) vs. Pacers

Giannis is projected to be the highest-rostered player according to the Lineup Optimizer, and it's easy to understand why. The Greek Freak has scored at least 47 DraftKings points in 27 consecutive outings while providing a 62-point average in that span. That's the second-highest total in the NBA, and we've always seen Giannis perform even better in the postseason. Not to mention, Antetokounmpo has scored over 52 fantasy points in all seven matchups with the Pacers this year.

Mid-Range Money

Wendell Carter Jr, Magic ($5,200) vs. Celtics

The Celtics have one of the biggest teams in the NBA, forcing Orlando to play Carter massive minutes. That's all we've wanted to see all season because WCJ is a stud when he gets a full allotment of playing time. This expanded role has led to Carter collecting at least 28 DK points in three of five games. He's also got a 34-point average when he plays at least 32 minutes this year, which is exactly how much he's played over the last two games.

Value Picks

Gary Trent Jr, Bucks ($4,500) vs. Pacers

Trent was the star of Game 3, knocking down three-pointers at an unsightly pace. That led to the sharpshooter dropping 53.3 DraftKings points. Getting that from a player in this price range is ridiculous, but it's less surprising since he played 34 minutes and took 16 shots. Getting 30 minutes and double-digit shots would be all we could ask for from a player in this price range, but that should be his floor after that Game 3 masterpiece.

Brook Lopez, Bucks ($4,300) vs. Pacers

It's hard to use Bro-Lo after what we've seen in this series, but seeing him at just $4,300 makes him a worthy punt play. We're talking about a guy who was above $6K earlier this season and over $7K at times last year. This big man averaged 27 fantasy points per game during the regular season, which is really all you can ask for from a $4,300 player. We've also seen Lopez score over 40 DK points four times over the last month, so the upside is still there.

