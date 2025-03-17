Fantasy Basketball
Paolo Banchero headshot

Paolo Banchero News: Puts up 24 points in tight win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2025 at 11:14am

Banchero chipped in 24 points (6-22 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 9-11 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 38 minutes during Sunday's 108-103 win over the Cavaliers.

Banchero played a huge role in this upset win. Even though his shooting percentages were downright poor, he did enough in other categories to deliver a well-rounded fantasy line, and he finished just three assists shy of a triple-double. Banchero also recorded a third straight double-double, averaging a robust line of 29.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game across eight outings since the beginning of March.

