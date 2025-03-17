Paolo Banchero News: Puts up 24 points in tight win
Banchero chipped in 24 points (6-22 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 9-11 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 38 minutes during Sunday's 108-103 win over the Cavaliers.
Banchero played a huge role in this upset win. Even though his shooting percentages were downright poor, he did enough in other categories to deliver a well-rounded fantasy line, and he finished just three assists shy of a triple-double. Banchero also recorded a third straight double-double, averaging a robust line of 29.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game across eight outings since the beginning of March.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now