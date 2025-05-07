Pascal Siakam News: Muted performance in win

Siakam closed Tuesday's 120-119 win over the Cavaliers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-5 FT), six rebounds and four assists across 30 minutes.

Siakam has been efficient in seven playoff games, shooting 53.7 percent from the field and 43.5 percent from beyond the arc. His usage and production are down a bit, however, as he's putting up 18.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.4 three-pointers in 33.1 minutes.