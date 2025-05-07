Fantasy Basketball
Pascal Siakam headshot

Pascal Siakam News: Muted performance in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 7, 2025 at 7:49am

Siakam closed Tuesday's 120-119 win over the Cavaliers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-5 FT), six rebounds and four assists across 30 minutes.

Siakam has been efficient in seven playoff games, shooting 53.7 percent from the field and 43.5 percent from beyond the arc. His usage and production are down a bit, however, as he's putting up 18.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.4 three-pointers in 33.1 minutes.

Pascal Siakam
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
