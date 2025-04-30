Pascal Siakam News: Quiet in Game 5 win

Siakam closed with 10 points (5-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 41 minutes during Tuesday's 119-118 overtime win over the Bucks in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

After scoring at least 24 points in the first three games of this series, Siakam scored a combined 22 points in his last two. He was pretty passive on offense, while Tyrese Haliburton, Aaron Nesmith and Myles Turner did most of the heavy lifting. Siakam had a tough matchup against Giannis Antetokounmpo to open the postseason, and now he'll have to contend with Evan Mobley in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals.