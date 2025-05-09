Pascal Siakam News: Scores 18 points in Game 3 loss
Siakam ended with 18 points (8-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes during Friday's 126-104 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Siakam looked like the only Indiana player who was trying to mount a comeback for prolonged stretches during the second half, and he was one of the top players for the Pacers in this 22-point defeat. This was Siakam's best scoring output of the series, but the fact that he's yet to reach the 20-point mark in the series -- and knowing he's failed to do that in five straight playoff contests -- should be a bit concerning for fantasy managers who continue to ride with Siakam in their lineups, particularly in DFS formats.
