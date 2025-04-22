Pascal Siakam News: Top scorer in double-double game

Siakam finished Tuesday's 123-115 victory over the Bucks in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with 24 points (8-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals in 34 minutes.

Siakam led the way for Indiana in Game 2 to help the Pacers take a commanding 2-0 series lead, pacing all players in scoring, rebounds and steals in a double-double showcase. Siakam posted his first double-double of the series against Milwaukee, entering Game 3 averaging 24.5 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.