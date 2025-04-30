Fantasy Basketball
Pat Spencer News: Ejected from Game 5

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Spencer was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. He'll finish the contest with 11 points (5-7 FG, four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 14 minutes.

Spencer's Game 5 ends a few minutes before the final buzzer, as he got ejected for headbutting Alperen Sengun after Sengun and Trayce Jackson-Davis exchanged words. Spencer didn't see the court in Games 3 and 4, but the lopsided nature of Wednesday's game allowed for Spencer to see some extended action.

