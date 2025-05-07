Fantasy Basketball
Pat Spencer headshot

Pat Spencer News: Sees 11 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 7, 2025 at 11:33am

Spencer ended Tuesday's 99-88 win over the Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals with four points (2-4 FG), two rebounds and two steals in 11 minutes.

Spencer, who has been used sparingly all season, was pressed into backup point guard duties following an injury to Stephen Curry (hamstring). To his credit, Spencer made the most of his minutes and came up with a couple of big plays. It's possible coach Steve Kerr calls his number again with Curry expected to be sidelined through Game 4.

Pat Spencer
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
