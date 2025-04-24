Fantasy Basketball
Pat Spencer headshot

Pat Spencer News: Sees 12 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2025 at 11:42am

Spencer recorded 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 12 minutes during Wednesday's 109-94 loss to the Rockets in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

With Jimmy Butler forced to leave this contest after eight minutes with a pelvic contusion and Brandin Podziemski battling an illness, several players including Spencer and Jonathan Kuminga were asked to step up. Spencer's role was much smaller than Kuminga's, however, and he did play the final few minutes of garbage time in this blowout as well. If Butler is able to play in Game 3, Spencer likely won't see the floor.

Pat Spencer
Golden State Warriors
