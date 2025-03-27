Patrick Gardner News: Double-double off bench

Gardner registered 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt), 13 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal over 28 minutes Wednesday during the G League Osceola Magic's 109-105 win over the Motor City Cruise.

Gardner led the Magic bench in scoring Wednesday and finished as the team's second-leading rebounder. It was his third triple-double of the G League season and his first since Nov. 10 against Westchester. Gardner has averaged 7.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.8 blocks over 16.3 minutes per game over his last five outings.