Patrick McCaw

Patrick McCaw News: Provides spark off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

McCaw tallied 15 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 123-120 win over the Capital City Go-Go.

McCaw's efficient shooting helped him lead Delaware's bench in scoring during Tuesday's victory. However, McCaw has struggled with his efficiency this season, posting 40.7/25.5 /73.7 shooting splits.

Patrick McCaw
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
