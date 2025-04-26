Fantasy Basketball
Patty Mills News: Makes late-game cameo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Mills played the final 3:43 of Thursday's 117-83 win over the Nuggets in Game 3 of the first-round playoff series, recording three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one turnover and one foul during his time on the court.

Mills had missed four straight games to close out the regular season while he recovered from an illness, but he was cleared for action ahead of the playoffs. The veteran guard was left out of the rotation for Games 1 and 2, but he got the chance to play in garbage time in Game 3 after the Clippers built an insurmountable lead. Mills' future appearances in the playoffs will likely come at the tail end of blowouts.

Patty Mills
Los Angeles Clippers
