Paul George News: All-around effort Wednesday

George tallied 25 points (9-20 FG, 4-9 3PT, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and four steals over 42 minutes during Wednesday's 110-105 loss to the Knicks.

George struggled in the first half with eight points on 2 of 9 shooting, but the nine-time All-Star turned things around in the second half to help the Sixers briefly retake the lead. He finished the game as the 76ers' leader in assists and steals and third in scoring behind Tyrese Maxey (30) and Kelly Oubre (27). George's only blemish in the game was his seven turnovers, which were his most of the season, but Wednesday was his best performance since returning from a five-game absence in early February due to a finger injury.