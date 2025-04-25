Paul Reed News: Grabs eight boards in loss

Reed posted four points (1-1 FG, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds and one block in 16 minutes during Thursday's 118-116 loss to the Knicks in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The big man tied the team-high mark in rebounds while playing double-digit minutes for the second consecutive game due to Isaiah Stewart (knee) being sidelined. Reed is averaging 5.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 blocks across 13.5 minutes per game in two appearances during the first round.