Payton Pritchard headshot

Payton Pritchard News: Disappears in Game 3 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2025 at 10:51pm

Pritchard accumulated three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 FT), one rebound and two steals across 26 minutes during Friday's 95-93 loss to Orlando in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Pritchard was invisible in the loss, turning in arguably his worst performance of the season. Fresh of being named Sixth Man of the Year, Pritchard was a non-factor as the Celtics allowed the Magic back into the series. Game 4 is scheduled for Sunday when Boston will be hoping to reassert their dominance.

Payton Pritchard
Boston Celtics
