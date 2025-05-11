Payton Pritchard News: Leads Boston in scoring

Pritchard ended Saturday's 115-93 win over New York in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with 23 points (8-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 35 minutes.

Surprisingly, Pritchard led the Celtics in scoring, and his elite shooting ability was on full display Saturday. The reigning Sixth Man of the Year made 50 percent of his threes and delivered his best scoring output of the current postseason run. Pritchard has scored in double digits in five of his eight playoff showings to date.