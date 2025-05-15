Payton Pritchard News: Notches 17 points

Pritchard accumulated 17 points (6-17 FG, 5-14 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one steal over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 127-102 win over the Knicks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

This was Boston's first game without superstar Jayson Tatum (Achilles), and as evidenced by Pritchard's workload, the Celtics are clearly going to lean heavily on the point guard going forward. Plus, Kristaps Porzingis continues to battle an illness, meaning Pritchard could see heavy usage for the foreseeable future.