Payton Pritchard

Payton Pritchard News: Scores 14 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Pritchard closed with 14 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds and one steal across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 109-100 win over the Magic in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Jayson Tatum missed this game with a wrist issue, and it was Pritchard and Al Horford who soaked up the majority of his minutes. He's been excellent to start the playoffs, averaging 16.5 points, 1.5 assists, 1.5 rebounds and 3.5 three-pointers in 29.0 minutes.

Payton Pritchard
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
