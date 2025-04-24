Payton Pritchard News: Scores 14 points in win

Pritchard closed with 14 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds and one steal across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 109-100 win over the Magic in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Jayson Tatum missed this game with a wrist issue, and it was Pritchard and Al Horford who soaked up the majority of his minutes. He's been excellent to start the playoffs, averaging 16.5 points, 1.5 assists, 1.5 rebounds and 3.5 three-pointers in 29.0 minutes.