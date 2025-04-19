Pete Nance News: Plays in six games as two-way player

Nance appeared in six games for Milwaukee after signing a two-year, two-way deal Feb. 28 and averaged 3.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 11.7 minutes per contest.

The Bucks held out most of their regular rotation players for this past Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Pistons, enabling Nance to pick up his first NBA start while seeing significant playing time (43 minutes). He won't be eligible to suit up for the Bucks in the postseason, but he'll head into next season under contract on the second year of his two-way deal.