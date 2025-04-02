Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Peyton Watson headshot

Peyton Watson Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Watson is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs due to right knee inflammation.

Watson logged 45 minutes during Tuesday's 140-139 overtime loss to Minnesota, and now he could be held out for maintenance for the second leg of this back-to-back set. The Nuggets could end up being extremely shorthanded, as Nikola Jokic (ankle), Jamal Murray (hamstring), Michael Porter (personal), Aaron Gordon (calf) and Christian Braun (foot) are also carrying questionable tags.

Peyton Watson
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now