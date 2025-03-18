Fantasy Basketball
Peyton Watson headshot

Peyton Watson News: Fares well as starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Watson finished with 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-6 FT), five rebounds, one assist, four blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 114-105 victory over the Warriors.

Christian Braun (foot), Jamal Murray (ankle) and Nikola Jokic (elbow) sat out Monday's game, but they are considered day-to-day. Watson was pretty quiet coming into Monday's game, and he's now averaging 6.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.4 blocks in 20.2 minutes over his last eight outings.

Peyton Watson
Denver Nuggets
