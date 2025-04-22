Fantasy Basketball
Peyton Watson headshot

Peyton Watson News: Plays 14 minutes in Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Watson produced three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 14 minutes during Monday's 105-102 loss to the Clippers in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Watson has now played 14 minutes in two straight postseason games. Denver's rotation is extremely tight right now, and Watson is second only to Russell Westbrook in terms of minutes played with the second unit.

Peyton Watson
Denver Nuggets
